Football Enters The Age Of Code Master's Degree In Advanced Python Applied To Sports Analysis Launched

The Master's Degree in Advanced Python Applied to Football is launched, set to lead innovation in sports analysis

A profound transformation is taking place in sports analysis today, driven by the integration of advanced programming and the handling of large volumes of data. To equip professionals with the necessary tools in this context, Sports Data Campus is launching the Máster's Degree in Advanced Python Applied to Football. The core activity of this organisation is the training of experts and the building of the Big Data and sports community. The programme, whose motto is 'From code to the pitch: lead the game with Python and Data', prepares professionals to apply Advanced Python Applied to Football in data collection, analysis and visualisation tasks, focusing the results on directly improving athletic performance. The methodology is based on real cases and professional practices.

Key Skills for becoming a Data Professional with Python

The core content of the master's degree focuses on training professionals and students to master Python in data management, with an emphasis on programming, automation, machine learning, and visualisation. The training covers key skills, starting with the use of AI-assisted development tools such as GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT to optimise data analysis processes. In addition, mastery of the Pandas library is developed for the creation, cleaning, filtering, and transformation of large data sets. A fundamental part of the programme includes data capture techniques such as professional web scraping (BeautifulSoup and Selenium) to obtain statistics from static and dynamic pages, and the exploitation of APIs to enrich analyses. The programme prepares graduates to take on roles such as Data Scientist, Data Analyst or Machine Learning Specialist.

Pyhton applied to football. Specialised tools for sports performance analysis and visualisation

The academic structure offers specialised tools for managing and visualising information, focused on sports performance. Students learn to manage SQL databases and cloud services such as Amazon RDS. Data visualisation includes mastery of Plotly for interactive graphics and the mplsoccer library for generating football-specific visualisations, such as heat maps, pass maps and radar charts. These skills are culminated in the creation and deployment of interactive web applications and flexible dashboards using Streamlit and Dash with Plotly. The master's degree programme is complemented by an official university certification from UCAM, recognised for its academic expertise and positioned in international rankings. The Sports Data Campus programme also offers four additional certifications, including those from CATAPULT Performance and LONGOMATCH Video Analysis.

The programme aims to help professionals stand out in a market that requires high specialisation in sports technology and data analysis. The Professional Extension Department provides students with access to real-world practical projects with elite teams, helping them connect with the job market. The organisation collaborates with more than 100 professional clubs and teams, as well as more than 120 leading companies in the sector. The goal is to prepare graduates to turn data into tangible results.

