Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Cold Wave, Rain To Change Weather Check Forecast

Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Alert for dense fog, cold wave, and rain in Prayagraj on Saturday, January 31, 2026. Get the full weather update and the forecast for the coming days

The cold and fog will persist in Prayagraj on Jan 31, 2026. IMD predicts a min temp of 9-12°C and a max of 22-24°C. Dense morning fog will reduce visibility. The weather might change in the afternoon.

On Jan 30, the temp was around 9.7°C. On Jan 31, dense fog will last until 9 AM, with visibility down to 200-500m. A cold wave alert is in 19 UP districts, including Prayagraj. Strong winds may affect traffic and flights.

A new western disturbance will become active from the afternoon of Jan 31, possibly starting light to moderate rain. Rain will continue in western and eastern UP from Feb 1-3. Temps may drop by 3-5°C, with lows reaching 7-8°C.

Prayagraj's AQI is 166, which is unhealthy. Fog can worsen pollution. Wear warm clothes, use a mask, and the elderly should be cautious. Use fog lights and drive slowly.

The rain might continue into early February. On Feb 1, expect drizzle with temps between 12-23°C. Moderate rain is likely on Feb 2-3. Similar weather in nearby cities like Kanpur and Varanasi. For updates, check gov.