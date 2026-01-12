Insuresouthtexas Launches To Provide Specialized Insurance Coverage For The Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, And Coastal Bend

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A scenic image of the South Texas landscape, representing the diverse and vibrant region served by InsureSouthTexas."InsureSouthTexas, a new website from Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., is now live, offering a dedicated resource for South Texas residents to find and compare insurance for auto, home, and business, with a focus on the unique needs of the RGV, Laredo, and the Coastal Bend.

HOUSTON, TX - Jan 12, 2026 - Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., a trusted provider of insurance solutions in Texas for over 40 years, is excited to announce the launch of InsureSouthTexas. This new platform is dedicated to serving the unique insurance needs of residents and businesses in South Texas, including the Rio Grande Valley, Laredo, and the Coastal Bend.

InsureSouthTexas provides a comprehensive guide to a wide range of insurance products, including auto, home, commercial, and life insurance. The website offers localized information and expert advice, helping South Texans navigate the complexities of insurance and find the best coverage at competitive rates. With a focus on personalized service, InsureSouthTexas is a one-stop resource for the region.

"South Texas is a unique and diverse region, and we believe that residents and businesses here deserve an insurance resource that understands their specific needs," said Keith Baxter, owner of Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc. "InsureSouthTexas is our commitment to providing the communities of the RGV, Laredo, and the Coastal Bend with the expert guidance and tailored coverage they deserve."

About InsureSouthTexas:

is a new venture from Baxter Insurance Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency that has been serving the Texas community since 1984. The website is a dedicated resource for South Texans to explore their insurance options, compare policies, and get the expert advice they need to protect their assets and their families.