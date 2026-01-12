Edsmart Releases 2026 Rankings Of The Cheapest Online Bachelor's Degree Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)



Herriman, Utah - EDsmart has released its 2026 rankings of the cheapest online bachelor's degree programs, identifying colleges and universities with the lowest average net prices after typical grants and scholarships.

With tuition and living costs continuing to pressure student budgets, the 2026 guide focuses first on average net price, offering students a clearer picture of what they are likely to pay out of pocket. To ensure value beyond cost alone, EDsmart also considered retention rates, graduation outcomes, median earnings, and post-graduation debt as tie-breakers when net prices were close.

The 2026 rankings highlight programs that deliver credible online education while keeping costs manageable for students seeking flexibility and long-term return on investment.

Cheapest Online Bachelor's Degree Programs – 2026 Rankings



1. University of Florida – Online - Average Net Price: $4,702

2. Florida International University - Average Net Price: $9,133

3. Arkansas State University - Average Net Price: $13,085

4. Winston-Salem State University - Average Net Price: $13,393

5. Fort Hays State University - Average Net Price: $13,493

6. University of North Carolina at Charlotte - Average Net Price: $14,745

7. Ball State University - Average Net Price: $15,898

8. Central Michigan University - Average Net Price: $16,041

9. Appalachian State University - Average Net Price: $16,487 10. Boise State University - Average Net Price: $19,182



“Average net price tells students far more than advertised tuition,” said Team EDsmart.“These rankings are designed to surface online bachelor's programs that are not only affordable on paper, but realistic and sustainable for students through graduation.”

In addition to rankings, the 2026 guide explains the full cost of online college, including tuition per credit, indirect expenses, and practical strategies for lowering total degree cost such as transfer credits, prior learning assessments, and employer tuition benefits.

