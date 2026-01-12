403
Arab Food Security Body Plans Foray Into Promising Kuwaiti Market
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) is pushing forward with plans to explore the "promising" opportunities the Kuwaiti market has to offer, the Dubai-based pan-Arab food security body said on Monday.
Such a measure is part of "strategic expansion" plans AAAID has set for 2026, it said in a statement to mark the 50th anniversary of its inception while citing the notable contributions the body has made towards food security in the wider Arab region.
The statement underlined these plans as part of a broader "investment platform" that aims to forge partnerships with international funding institutions, in addition to promoting practices that ensure "financial sustainability," it added.
It went on to cite AAAID'S chief Dr. Obaid Al-Zaabi as saying that the pan-Arab body's entry into new and diverse markets encapsulates its "historic commitment" to provide practical solutions to food security in some 21 Arab states, according to the statement.
Through funding agricultural projects in Arab states, the AAAID has worked since its inception in 1976 to bolster food security in the wider region. (end)
