Ainewsbreaks Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) Establishes AI Center Of Excellence And Advanced Agentic Labs In India

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) announced the establishment of an A.I. Center of Excellence and Advanced Agentic Labs in Bengaluru, India, marking a strategic inflection point as the company moves to industrialize its AI-enabled drug discovery capabilities at global scale. The Bengaluru hub will serve as Lantern's global scale-up center for its proprietary“RADR (R)” AI platform, expanding computational capacity, technical talent, and continuous development cycles to support both its internal oncology pipeline and a growing roster of pharmaceutical and academic collaborators. The initiative will accelerate development of Lantern's specialized large language and quantitative models for molecular assessment, optimization, and de novo drug generation, while enabling phased expansion beyond oncology into additional disease areas, all while maintaining a cash-neutral financial impact during early deployment.

To view the full press release, visit

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline oncology drug development and bring precision therapies to patients who need them. The company's proprietary RADR ® AI platform integrates hundreds of billions of data points to identify biomarkers, predict drug response, and design smarter clinical trials. Lantern's clinical-stage pipeline includes LP-184, LP-284, and LP-300, each targeting genomically defined patient populations.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LTRN are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#ffba9b968b908dbfbeb6b19a888ca8968d9ad19c9092" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,