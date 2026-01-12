Government Announces Details Of 20262029 Executive Programme

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 12 (Petra) – A press briefing was held Monday at the Prime Ministry with the participation of several ministers to announce the details of the government's 2026–2029 executive programme, which was launched earlier today under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Participating in the briefing were Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badriya Balbisi, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samirat, Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa and Director of the Government Performance and Achievement Monitoring Unit at the Prime Ministry Raafat Daasan.Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani stated that His Majesty King Abdullah II honoured the Prime Ministry by launching the government's executive programme for 2026–2029 under his patronage and in the presence of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Momani emphasised that all aspects of the executive programme were formulated based on the King's vision for the comprehensive modernisation of the Jordanian state as it enters its second century, encompassing economic, administrative and political modernisation.He stressed that the programme, in all its sectors and details, should be viewed as an integral part of the state's overarching modernisation project.He explained that the main pillars of the programme include the second executive phase of the Economic Modernisation Vision, the second executive programme of the Public Sector Modernisation and Digital Transformation Roadmap, and the Social Protection Programme.Momani noted that the executive programme, comprising four pillars, was developed through extensive consultation with hundreds of experts and specialists from both the public and private sectors.This process included 18 consultative sessions held at the Prime Ministry with representatives from various sectors, in addition to meetings at the Royal Hashemite Court to assess the previous phase and recommend new pillars.He expressed pride in the government's continuous engagement with the private sector.He confirmed that a comprehensive media plan will be implemented to explain all components of the executive programme. The plan will be published on the Prime Ministry's website and the Economic Modernisation Vision platforms to ensure public access to all details.Momani stressed that the government was keen to hold the press briefing immediately after the launch of the program as part of its commitment to transparency and open communication.He added that updates on the progress of projects and initiatives will continue to be published through periodic reports.He noted that modernisation projects comprising dozens of initiatives are trans-governmental in nature and linked to clear implementation timelines and financing mechanisms, whether through partnerships, investments or allocations from the general budget.Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan stated that the second executive programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision (2026–2029) builds on the priorities of the vision and reinforces the comprehensive modernisation approach, in parallel with the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap.Toukan explained that the programme builds on the achievements of the first phase and the outcomes of workshops held at the Royal Hashemite Court, followed by sectoral working sessions hosted by the Prime Ministry.She noted that the methodology adopted expanded participation significantly, with 18 sectoral working sessions involving around 650 participants from the private sector, specialised experts and chairs of sectoral committees in the Senate and House of Representatives.She stated that the programme includes 182 initiatives across 25 sectors, implemented through 392 projects.Some projects continue from the first phase to ensure completion, while others are new and were selected based on clear criteria, including direct economic impact, service quality improvement and enhanced quality of life.Toukan indicated that a comprehensive strategic linkage map has been developed, including 126 key sector-level impact indicators and more than 300 sub-indicators to measure progress.She added that the programme includes major investment and public-private partnership projects, most of which will be launched or implemented this year, with an estimated investment value of approximately JOD7.8 billion.She noted the inclusion of 13 action plans aimed at improving Jordan's rankings in international indicators and reports, in addition to amendments to several economic laws and regulations.The programme incorporates projects supporting women's empowerment and the inclusion of persons with disabilities and is fully aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals.Toukan explained that detailed project cards have been prepared for each initiative, outlining activities, deliverables, timelines, impact indicators and estimated costs.These will be reflected on the Government Performance and Achievement Unit's electronic monitoring dashboard.She outlined projects across the eight main pillars of the Economic Modernisation Vision, including high-value industries, mining, agriculture, tourism, sustainable resources, leadership and innovation, investment, future services, sustainable environment and quality of life.Key initiatives include launching a new phase of the Industry Support Fund, updating the Natural Resources Law, enhancing food security, expanding agricultural exports, developing tourism projects such as the Amman and Karak cable cars, diversifying tourism products and strengthening renewable energy and natural gas projects.In education and employment, the programme includes building and upgrading 495 schools, training 60,000 teachers, expanding inclusive education and e-learning, continuing the National Employment Programme, creating at least 5,000 new job opportunities in the governorates and establishing six new centers of excellence.Toukan stated that the indicative cost of the programme is approximately JOD3.8 billion, including JOD1.3 billion allocated for 2026, funded through the general budget, government unit budgets and foreign aid, subject to annual review through 2027–2029 budget laws.Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badriya Balbisi said that launching the second executive programme of the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap (2026–2029) represents a qualitative transition from the foundation phase to implementation and impact.She explained that the programme includes 111 projects implemented by 22 executive entities and was designed following a comprehensive evaluation of the first phase to address gaps in integration and sustainability.The programme, she said, aims to enhance performance, service quality, efficiency in public resource management and participatory engagement with citizens.Balbisi emphasised that the programme aligns directly with the Economic Modernisation Vision by linking institutional reform to economic drivers such as investment, future services and quality of life.She highlighted the adoption of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve efficiency, reduce costs and simplify procedures.She announced the development of the National Public Sector Modernisation Index to unify performance management and link administrative reform to measurable outcomes.The roadmap was expanded to include municipalities and restructured to incorporate data, emerging technologies and spending efficiency.Key projects include proactive government services, enhanced citizen engagement systems, and the establishment of the National Academy of Government Administration to build executive leadership capacities.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Samirat affirmed that digital transformation is a core pillar of the executive programme, aimed at modernising the public sector and improving service quality.He noted that this aligns with the work of the National Council for Future Technologies, under the close supervision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, and includes initiatives in artificial intelligence, data, digital health and advanced technologies.Samirat stated that 100% of government services will be digitised, starting with 480 services and expanding to 2,400 digitisable services by the end of this year.He added that property ownership systems, government resource management systems and the National Data Centre will be developed to enhance transparency and efficiency.Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa stated that the National Social Protection Strategy (2025–2030), launched under royal patronage, serves as the overarching framework for modernisation efforts, placing people at the centre of development.She highlighted the expansion of social protection programs, noting that 249,000 families representing 1.121 million individuals benefit from monthly cash assistance through the National Aid Fund (NAF), totaling JOD259 million annually.Bani Mustafa announced the launch of the Jordanian Social Registry as a unified platform for accessing social protection services, enhancing targeting accuracy and programme integration. The first phase includes six services, such as social health insurance and unified cash support.She outlined achievements in health insurance coverage, disability services, early intervention centres, childcare and elderly care and the professionalisation of social work.She emphasised Jordan's growing role as a regional model in social work, endorsed by the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs.Director of the Government Performance and Achievement Monitoring Unit Raafat Daasan stated that the executive programme will be subject to a comprehensive monitoring system based on periodic reports and advanced technological tools, including dashboards, project cards and impact indicators.He added that continuous coordination with the Vision Monitoring Department at the Royal Hashemite Court would ensure alignment with national priorities, while the regular publication of progress reports will enhance transparency and accountability.