Mexico Hosts Gala Concert Honoring Azerbaijan's Independence Day (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A gala concert dedicated to May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day - was held at the historic San Lazaro Legislative Palace in Mexico with the support of the Mexican Chamber of Deputies and Azerbaijan's State Committee for Work with Diaspora, and organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico, Trend reports.

The event was attended by representatives of the Mexican government, parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of business, academic, and scientific communities, as well as media representatives, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora, and friends of Azerbaijan.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, emphasized the significance of the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, noting that it was the first secular, parliamentary, and democratic republic in the Muslim East.

The address highlighted that, despite its relatively short period of existence, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established important foundations in the history of national statehood. It was noted that the introduction of women's suffrage, the establishment of a parliamentary system of governance, and the implementation of democratic reforms constituted significant milestones in the country's state-building process.

Particular emphasis was also placed on the historical role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in strengthening Azerbaijani statehood and contributing to the development of modern Azerbaijan.

The event additionally addressed the measures undertaken to promote peace and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the post-conflict period, while underscoring Azerbaijan's strategic importance as a transport and energy bridge within the Eurasian region.

The speech mentioned the importance of President Ilham Aliyev's declaration of 2026 as the "Year of Urban Planning and Architecture" in Azerbaijan, expressed satisfaction with the successful organization of the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, and expressed satisfaction with Mexico's representation with a high-level delegation, and noted that Mexico's acceptance of hosting WUF14 would make new contributions to the development of Azerbaijani-Mexican cooperation.

The speech noted that Azerbaijan-Mexico relations have been developing dynamically in recent times, interparliamentary cooperation, mutual visits, and humanitarian relations have expanded. It was noted that the activities of the Mexico-Azerbaijan Friendship Group in the Mexican Chamber of Deputies have made a significant contribution to the development of relations. In conclusion, confidence was expressed that the friendly and cooperative relations between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Mexico will be further strengthened.

Later, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Maria Teresa Mercado Perez, who spoke as the main guest at the event, first of all thanked the Azerbaijani ambassador for the invitation to the event and, on behalf of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, conveyed her most sincere congratulations to the people and government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day. She noted that despite the geographical distance, today marks the friendship of the two peoples who are close to each other.

The deputy minister, emphasizing that Azerbaijan, located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, has played an important role as a bridge between civilizations since ancient times, said that Mexico highly appreciates the fact that Azerbaijan connects different cultures, languages, and trade routes. She noted that both countries make a significant contribution to promoting intercultural dialogue, cooperation, and peace at the international level.

The deputy minister also underscored that one of the main values ​​that unites Mexico and Azerbaijan is deep respect for sovereignty, national identity, and the dignity of peoples.

She noted that, despite the relatively young nature of relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan, they have developed and enriched over time in various fields thanks to diplomatic efforts and political will.

The official highlighted that both countries have demonstrated a common position in multilateral platforms such as the UN, defending basic principles such as respect for international law, peaceful resolution of disputes, and cooperation between sovereign states.

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