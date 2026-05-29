Kazakhstan, China To Remove Road Transport Permit Quotas By Year-End
The agreement was concluded following a meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Joint Committee on International Road Transport held in Beijing.
The Kazakh delegation comprised representatives of the Ministry of Transport, the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance, and the national company KazAvtoZhol.
During the negotiations, the parties addressed a range of issues concerning the development of international road transportation, including the enhancement of the permit system, the modernization of border infrastructure, and the expansion of passenger transportation routes.--
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