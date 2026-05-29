Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan, China To Remove Road Transport Permit Quotas By Year-End

Kazakhstan, China To Remove Road Transport Permit Quotas By Year-End


2026-05-29 02:06:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan and China have reached an agreement to transition to an unlimited exchange mechanism for foreign permit forms used in road transportation, without the introduction of quantitative quotas, by the end of the current year, Trend reports via Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The agreement was concluded following a meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Joint Committee on International Road Transport held in Beijing.

The Kazakh delegation comprised representatives of the Ministry of Transport, the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance, and the national company KazAvtoZhol.

During the negotiations, the parties addressed a range of issues concerning the development of international road transportation, including the enhancement of the permit system, the modernization of border infrastructure, and the expansion of passenger transportation routes.

--

MENAFN29052026000187011040ID1111182104



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search