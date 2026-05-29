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Uzbekistan Showcases Digital Silk Road Vision At China's Major AI Expo

Uzbekistan Showcases Digital Silk Road Vision At China's Major AI Expo


2026-05-29 02:06:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan is presenting its tourism and digital transformation initiatives at the World Intelligence Expo 2026, a major international forum in China dedicated to artificial intelligence and smart technologies, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The Uzbek delegation is headed by Umid Shadiev Akkulov, Chairman of the Tourism Committee. Supported by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China, the country's national pavilion has attracted considerable attention through its integration of digital innovation with Uzbekistan's cultural heritage and tourism potential. The exhibition includes traditional ceramics and handicrafts produced by Uzbek artisans.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Akkulov emphasized the transformative impact of technology on the global tourism sector.

“A new Silk Road is emerging today - built not only through roads and railways, but through data, artificial intelligence, and digital connectivity. This is the Digital Silk Road,” he stated.

Representatives also presented Uzbekistan's“Digital Uzbekistan – 2030” strategy, the country's unified national tourism platform, and prospects for tourism cooperation with China.

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Trend News Agency

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