AIIMS Bhopal Performs Complex Cardiac Surgery, Gives New Lease Of Life To 30-Yr-Old Patient

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Jan 12 (IANS) In another significant achievement, the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal has successfully performed a complex cardiac surgery, giving a new lease of life to a patient suffering from a serious medical condition.

A 30-year-old patient from Hoshangabad (now Narmadapuram district) had been suffering from severe health complications for the past six months, Dr Yogesh Niwariya, Head of the CTVS Department at AIIMS Bhopal, told IANS on Monday.

Dr Niwariya said the patient had a history of heart attack, paralysis and kidney dysfunction. In addition, several large clots were found in the left side of the heart (left ventricle), and the heart muscle was also weak.

He said that because of the clots, the patient suffered a heart attack around six months ago.

Subsequently, around 20 days ago, the kidney artery became blocked and he also developed paralysis. Despite receiving treatment at several places, the patient did not get relief. Considering the severity and complexity of the condition, he was referred to AIIMS Bhopal.

After a detailed evaluation at the CTVS Department of AIIMS Bhopal, the experts decided to proceed with surgery. Investigations revealed the presence of multiple mobile clots in the left ventricle, which posed a high risk of travelling to other organs and causing paralysis or even death.

A team of specialist doctors performed a complex open-heart procedure known as a left ventricular thrombectomy. During the surgery, all clots present in the heart were successfully removed, thereby reducing the risk of stroke and other serious complications in future.

“After surgery, the patient was kept in the ICU, where his condition remained stable, and he was later shifted to the ward. At present, the patient is completely healthy,” Dr Niwariya, who led the surgical team, said.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal Dr Madhabananda Kar said patients would no longer need to go outside the state for treatment of such serious illnesses.

“This achievement reflects the capability of AIIMS Bhopal to provide advanced treatment for serious and complex diseases. With advanced facilities and expert doctors, effective treatment of even the most complex diseases is now possible,” Dr Kar said in a statement.