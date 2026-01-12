Beijing To Approve Nvidia H200 Imports, Flagging Overreliance

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing is reportedly set to give the green light for Chinese technology firms to import Nvidia's H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips, even as an industry heavyweight warns companies not to become overly dependent on foreign semiconductors.

Both Alibaba Group Holding and ByteDance have told Nvidia privately that they are interested in ordering more than 200,000 units of its H200 chips, Bloomberg reported. With Nvidia currently holding about 700,000 H200 units in inventory, the combined demand could be met swiftly once Beijing grants approval for the purchases.

Nvidia told its Chinese customers last month that it aims to begin shipping H200 chips to China before the Lunar New Year holiday in February, with an initial batch of 5,000 to 10,000 modules, equivalent to roughly 40,000 to 80,000 H200 AI chips, Reuters reported. The Year of the Horse under the Chinese zodiac calendar begins on February 17.

“From the perspective of industry development, the rational flow of high-end computing resources helps promote the application and exploration of cutting-edge technologies such as AI,” Wei Shaojun, vice president of the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) and a professor at Tsinghua University, told the Global Times in an interview.

“We have always believed that technology has no borders and that cooperation drives progress,” the industry expert said.“As long as it complies with the regulatory requirements of both sides, any positive interaction that benefits technological innovation and industrial development is welcome.”

Wei said Washington has an inconsistent approach, shifting between tightening pressure and easing curbs on high-end chips. He questioned whether the latest so-called relaxation of controls reflects a genuine effort to promote constructive engagement, or a calculated tactic aimed at slowing China's development momentum and encouraging complacency.