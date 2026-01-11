403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Weighs Ordering New Strikes Against Iran
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump is considering potential military action against Iran following the regime's violent suppression of demonstrations sparked by hyperinflation, The New York Times disclosed Saturday through sources with knowledge of internal deliberations.
The publication revealed that Trump has received intelligence briefings outlining multiple assault scenarios in recent days, with non-military infrastructure in Tehran among the proposed targets. No final authorization has been granted.
The president has repeatedly issued warnings to Iran and publicly aligned himself with demonstrators Saturday.
"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Nationwide upheaval began December 28 after Iran's currency collapsed, triggering explosive price increases for essential commodities and food supplies. What started as economic grievances rapidly transformed into mass civil disorder, with violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces erupting across Tehran and multiple metropolitan areas. Thursday saw authorities impose a complete communications blackout—severing internet and cellular networks—in an attempt to suppress the violence.
Tehran has blamed Washington and Jerusalem for orchestrating the chaos. "Believing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is like other countries, the US is pursuing the same measures by encouraging certain individuals to create chaos and riots," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Saturday.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed the threats as "baseless," saying the country "will not back down against vandals."
American forces previously attacked Iran's nuclear installations in June 2025, supporting Israel's 12-day aerial offensive. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on a US installation in Qatar, inflicting zero casualties.
The publication revealed that Trump has received intelligence briefings outlining multiple assault scenarios in recent days, with non-military infrastructure in Tehran among the proposed targets. No final authorization has been granted.
The president has repeatedly issued warnings to Iran and publicly aligned himself with demonstrators Saturday.
"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Nationwide upheaval began December 28 after Iran's currency collapsed, triggering explosive price increases for essential commodities and food supplies. What started as economic grievances rapidly transformed into mass civil disorder, with violent confrontations between demonstrators and security forces erupting across Tehran and multiple metropolitan areas. Thursday saw authorities impose a complete communications blackout—severing internet and cellular networks—in an attempt to suppress the violence.
Tehran has blamed Washington and Jerusalem for orchestrating the chaos. "Believing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is like other countries, the US is pursuing the same measures by encouraging certain individuals to create chaos and riots," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X on Saturday.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei dismissed the threats as "baseless," saying the country "will not back down against vandals."
American forces previously attacked Iran's nuclear installations in June 2025, supporting Israel's 12-day aerial offensive. Iran retaliated with missile strikes on a US installation in Qatar, inflicting zero casualties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment