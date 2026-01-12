Delhi CM Inaugurates 'Swami Vivekananda Auditorium' At Kirori Mal College

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium at the Kirori Mal College campus on National Youth Day.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi Government is continuously working to channel the creativity, innovation and energy of the youth in a positive direction.

Extending her best wishes to all students, she said they should follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and play a significant role in realising the 'Viksit Bharat' vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the college canteen lawn, which was formally named and dedicated as the Swami Vivekananda Complex.

This initiative marks a significant step towards preserving and honouring the legacy of Swami Vivekananda within the campus.

Following the unveiling of the statue, the Chief Minister interacted with the youth and urged them to play a leading role in nation-building.

She appealed to students to imbibe Swami Vivekananda's ideals in their lives. The Chief Minister said that the life and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda continue to inspire the youth towards self-confidence, discipline and service to the nation.

The Swami Vivekananda Complex will serve as a strong platform for the intellectual, cultural and leadership development of students, while also motivating Delhi's youth to actively participate in nation-building.

The Chief Minister said Swami Vivekananda's teachings continue to inspire youth to work with dedication for national progress and social welfare. She urged the youth to adopt Swami Vivekananda's message, 'Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached', as a guiding principle in their lives.

She said that India has entered an important phase of Amrit Kaal, and in achieving the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat by 2047', youth power will play a pivotal role.

The progress of the nation is possible not only through governments or policies, but through the collective responsibility and participation of 140 crore citizens, she said.

In another event, the Chief Minister performed 'Jalabhishek' and offered prayers to mark the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' at the sacred Hanuman Temple premises located at Kirori Mal College.

On this occasion, she expressed her deep reverence for the nation's cultural heritage and Sanatan traditions.

She said that the entire country is today observing Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which is not merely a celebration, but a remembrance of the unwavering journey of Indian heritage that has continued for over a thousand years.