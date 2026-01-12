Orlando Magic Accelerate International Business Growth And Fan Engagement Ahead Of Global Games

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As the NBA's Orlando Magic prepare to play two regular-season games against the Memphis Grizzlies in Berlin (Jan. 15) and London (Jan. 18), the organization continues to expand its international business, partnership, and fan engagement platform – leveraging the growing fan support in Germany and the NBA Global Games as a catalyst for long-term growth across Europe.

Building on momentum from the franchise's first Germany-focused partnership with Deutsche Telekom and the recently announced partnership with Visit Orlando, the Magic also announce additional international partnerships as part of its growing global portfolio including AIDA Cruises, Domino's, Kellogg's and ThreatLocker. As part of its Global Games itinerary, the Magic will activate a comprehensive weeklong slate of fan, community, partner, and business events in Berlin and London. The programming reflects the organization's broader international strategy centered on fan development, commercial partnerships, B2B engagement, youth basketball, and destination marketing.

“The Magic are thrilled to have these six organizations join our partnership family and celebrate the excitement of bringing Magic basketball to Europe,” said Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman.“Having proudly represented the NBA and the City of Orlando in Brazil, China, England, Japan, Mexico and now Germany through the NBA Global Games, we are always honored to showcase our team on the world stage. These upcoming games mark our 14th and 15th international appearances, and we are continually inspired by the passion and enthusiasm of fans across the globe. We are especially excited to bring the Magic to Berlin and London, and we look forward to connecting with both new and familiar fans and partners alike.”

Orlando Magic Kiez: A Hub for Fans, Partners, and Community in Berlin

A centerpiece of the Magic's Berlin presence will be the debut of Orlando Magic Kiez presented by Visit Orlando, located at Deutsche Telekom's capital city Magenta Mitte (Ebertstraße 15a, 10117 Berlin). Designed as both a fan destination and a partner activation hub, Magic Kiez will host daily programming that brings together fans, brands, and the local basketball community.

As an official partner of the Orlando Magic, Deutsche Telekom plays a central role in hosting the Magic Kiez and supporting a range of in-market activations tied to the Global Games, including fan experiences, retail appearances, and youth initiatives.

The name“Kiez,” commonly used in Berlin and northern Germany to describe a neighborhood or close-knit community, reflects the Magic's goal of creating a welcoming home base for fans abroad. Tying that all together will be Visit Orlando's Magic Kiez activation that will bring sunshine and fun to Berlin with a sun globe photo opportunity for fans.

Magic Global Games Partner Activations

The Magic Kiez and surrounding Global Games programming feature activations from the team's growing roster of international and global partners that will include Visit Orlando, Deutsche Telekom, AIDA Cruises, Domino's, Kellogg's, and ThreatLocker.

Partner experiences throughout the week will include:

.Visit Orlando serving as presenting partner of Magic Kiez and Global Games coverage, along with destination marketing initiatives and tourism trainings in Berlin and London

.Deutsche Telekom fan gaming activations, photo opportunities, rewards-based experiences for Magenta Moments members, retail appearances with Magic legends, and youth basketball integration

.AIDA Cruises fan photo opportunities, mascot Dodo on-site, basketball giveaways for visitors and a sweepstake at Magic Kiez

.Domino's interactive basketball activations and fan giveaways at Magic Kiez, plus a special pizza offer on Magic game days for the rest of the season

.Kellogg's retail and community activations in Berlin, influencer-driven social content, and fan promotions connected to the Global Games and continuing later in the season

.ThreatLocker and Magic collaboration on a Berlin-based B2B event focused on cybersecurity and technology leadership

Fan, Retail, and Community Programming

Throughout the week, the Magic will host autograph sessions, meet-and-greets, coaching clinics, and community events across Berlin and London. Appearances will include Magic and NBA legends Nick Anderson, Bo Outlaw, Mickaël Pietrus, Marcin Gortat, and Hedo Türkoğlu, as well as STUFF the Magic Mascot.

Programming includes:

.Deutsche Telekom shop retail appearances in Berlin with Magic legends Nick Anderson (Jan. 12 at Alexanderplatz) and Bo Outlaw (Jan. 13 at Ku'Damm) along with STUFF

.A Kellogg's retail appearance featuring Mickaël Pietrus and STUFF

Business of Basketball Summit and B2B Engagement

As part of its expanded international business approach, the Magic will host a Business of Basketball Summit in Berlin, convening team leadership, partners, and global sports business executives for discussions on team operations, partnership strategy, and international growth.

The summit will feature:

.A Magic leadership conversation with Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman and Magic Managing Director Ryan DeVos, moderated by Abe Madkour of Sports Business Journal

.A“Power of Partnership” panel highlighting the Magic's commercial efforts in Germany, featuring Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde, Marcus Höfl (MHM Group), and Michael Hagspihl (Deutsche Telekom)

.A sports marketing roundtable with executives from PepsiCo, Kia, and AdventHealth

Additionally, the Magic and ThreatLocker will co-host a Berlin-based B2B event bringing together IT and business leaders for a conversation on cybersecurity, innovation, and global business challenges, featuring Rob Allen (ThreatLocker) and Jeff Lutes (Orlando Magic).

Visit Orlando Partnership Extension and International Growth

The Magic also announced an extension of their strategic partnership with Visit Orlando, the region's official tourism association, as part of the team's continued focus on promoting Central Florida in key international markets.

The Global Games build on recent international initiatives, including the Magic's first-ever Summer Tour in Germany and expanded collaboration with Marcus Höfl Management (MHM), the team's agency of record in Germany, to support additional European growth opportunities. With MHM's vast background and knowledge of the German market, the company has served as an extension of the Magic business arm in Germany concentrating on brand marketing and growth, event management, media strategy and commercial partnership development.

With basketball fandom continuing to rise in Germany-driven by Magic players Franz and Moritz Wagner, Tristan da Silva and the country's recent international success-the Magic's connection to the region continues to strengthen.

“To have the Orlando Magic and the NBA play a regular-season game in our hometown of Berlin means everything to us,” said Magic forward Franz Wagner.“Growing up here, we dreamed of moments like this. It's a huge honor to represent Berlin and Germany and show how much the city and country love basketball. We hope we can inspire kids the way we were inspired watching games from afar.”

Germany Fan Growth Highlights

.Basketball is the fastest-growing team sport in Germany. (Global Web Index)

oBasketball is the second-most popular team sport in Germany behind soccer. (Global Web Index)

.This season, the Magic are the most-watched team on NBA League Pass in Germany.

oViewership of Magic games on League Pass in Germany has increased +104% YoY.

.This season, the Magic's Instagram following from Germany has increased +37% YoY.

“The Orlando Magic want to become the second favorite club for many people outside the USA, regardless of the sport,” said Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde.“An NBA game is a unique experience for many fans. When the Magic made its first NBA Finals appearance in the mid-1990s stacked with legendary players, Germans were already traveling to see games. Today, interest is significantly greater, and we will continue to build on that existing fandom-confident that for new basketball fans, a visit to a Magic game will create lifelong interest.”

About the Orlando Magic

Orlando's NBA franchise since 1989, the Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court, delivering legendary moments every step of the way. Under the DeVos family's ownership, the Magic have seen great success in a relatively short history, winning seven division championships (1995, 1996, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2024, 2025) with eight 50-plus win seasons and capturing the Eastern Conference title in 1995 and 2009. Off the court, on an annual basis, the Orlando Magic gives more than $2 million to the local community by way of sponsorships of events, donated tickets, autographed merchandise and grants. Orlando Magic community relations programs impact an estimated 100,000 kids each year, while a Magic staff-wide initiative provides more than 7,000 volunteer hours annually. In addition, the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation (OMYF) which serves at-risk youth, has distributed more than $31 million to local nonprofit community organizations over the last 36 years. The Magic's other entities include the team's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, 2021 G League champions, and the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, which serves as the affiliate to the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. The Magic play their home games at the award-winning Kia Center – voted by fans no. 1 in the NBA for game experience; honored with The Stadium Business Awards' Customer Experience Award; named SportsBusiness Journal's Sports Facility of the Year; and awarded the Venue Excellence Award (VEA) by the International Association of Venue Managers. The Magic practice at the award-winning AdventHealth Training Center. The Magic was also recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the“Best Places to Work” in sports in 2023 and 2024. For ticket information, visit OrlandoMagic or call 407-89-MAGIC.