Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% In 2025

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $793 billion in 2025, an increase of 21% year-over-year (YoY), according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

“AI semiconductors - including processors, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and networking components continued to drive unprecedented growth in the semiconductor market, accounting for nearly one-third of total sales in 2025,” said Rajeev Rajput, Sr. Principal Analyst at Gartner.“This domination is set to rise as AI infrastructure spending is forecast to surpass $1.3 trillion in 2026.”

NVIDIA Strengthened its Lead While Intel Continued to Lose Share

Among the top 10 semiconductor vendors ranking, the positions of five vendors have changed from 2024 (see Table 1).



NVIDIA extended its lead over Samsung by $53 billion in 2025. NVIDIA became the first vendor to cross $100 billion semiconductor sales, contributing to over 35% of industry growth in 2025.

Samsung Electronics retained the No. 2 spot. Samsung's $73 billion semiconductor revenue was driven by memory (up 13%), while non-memory revenue dropped 8% YoY.

SK Hynix moved into the No. 3 position and totaled $61 billion revenue in 2025. This is an increase of 37% YoY, fueled by strong demand for HBM in AI servers. Intel lost market share, ending the year at 6% market share, half of what it was in 2021.

Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2025 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)