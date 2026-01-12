Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% In 2025
|2025 Rank
|2024 Rank
|Vendor
|2025 Revenue
|2025 Market Share (%)
|2024 Revenue
|2025-2024 Growth (%)
|1
|1
|NVIDIA
|125,703
|15.8
|76,692
|63.9
|2
|2
|Samsung Electronics
|72,544
|9.1
|65,697
|10.4
|3
|4
|SK Hynix
|60,640
|7.6
|44,186
|37.2
|4
|3
|Intel
|47,883
|6.0
|49,804
|-3.9
|5
|7
|Micron Technology
|41,487
|5.2
|27,619
|50.2
|5
|6
|Qualcomm
|37,046
|4.7
|32,976
|12.3
|7
|6
|Broadcom
|34,279
|4.3
|27,801
|23.3
|8
|8
|AMD
|32,484
|4.1
|24,127
|34.6
|9
|9
|Apple
|24,596
|3.1
|20,510
|19.9
|10
|10
|MediaTek
|18,472
|2.3
|15,934
|15.9
|Others (outside top 10)
|298,315
|37.6
|270,536
|10.3
|Total Market
|793,449
|100.0
|655,882
|21.0
Source: Gartner (January 2026)
The buildout of AI infrastructure is generating high demand for AI processors, HBM and networking chips. In 2025, HBM represented 23% of the DRAM market, surpassing $30 billion in sales while AI processors exceeded $200 billion in sales. AI semiconductors are set to represent over 50% of total semiconductor sales by 2029.
Gartner clients can read more in Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, 2025 (Preliminary).
