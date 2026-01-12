Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% In 2025

Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 21% In 2025


2026-01-12 10:07:59
(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Dubai – Asdaf News:

Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $793 billion in 2025, an increase of 21% year-over-year (YoY), according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc., a business and technology insights company.

“AI semiconductors - including processors, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), and networking components continued to drive unprecedented growth in the semiconductor market, accounting for nearly one-third of total sales in 2025,” said Rajeev Rajput, Sr. Principal Analyst at Gartner.“This domination is set to rise as AI infrastructure spending is forecast to surpass $1.3 trillion in 2026.”

NVIDIA Strengthened its Lead While Intel Continued to Lose Share

Among the top 10 semiconductor vendors ranking, the positions of five vendors have changed from 2024 (see Table 1).

  • NVIDIA extended its lead over Samsung by $53 billion in 2025. NVIDIA became the first vendor to cross $100 billion semiconductor sales, contributing to over 35% of industry growth in 2025.
  • Samsung Electronics retained the No. 2 spot. Samsung's $73 billion semiconductor revenue was driven by memory (up 13%), while non-memory revenue dropped 8% YoY.
  • SK Hynix moved into the No. 3 position and totaled $61 billion revenue in 2025. This is an increase of 37% YoY, fueled by strong demand for HBM in AI servers.
  • Intel lost market share, ending the year at 6% market share, half of what it was in 2021.

Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2025 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)

2025 Rank 2024 Rank Vendor 2025 Revenue 2025 Market Share (%) 2024 Revenue 2025-2024 Growth (%)
1 1 NVIDIA 125,703 15.8 76,692 63.9
2 2 Samsung Electronics 72,544 9.1 65,697 10.4
3 4 SK Hynix 60,640 7.6 44,186 37.2
4 3 Intel 47,883 6.0 49,804 -3.9
5 7 Micron Technology 41,487 5.2 27,619 50.2
5 6 Qualcomm 37,046 4.7 32,976 12.3
7 6 Broadcom 34,279 4.3 27,801 23.3
8 8 AMD 32,484 4.1 24,127 34.6
9 9 Apple 24,596 3.1 20,510 19.9
10 10 MediaTek 18,472 2.3 15,934 15.9
Others (outside top 10) 298,315 37.6 270,536 10.3
Total Market 793,449 100.0 655,882 21.0

Source: Gartner (January 2026)

The buildout of AI infrastructure is generating high demand for AI processors, HBM and networking chips. In 2025, HBM represented 23% of the DRAM market, surpassing $30 billion in sales while AI processors exceeded $200 billion in sales. AI semiconductors are set to represent over 50% of total semiconductor sales by 2029.

Gartner clients can read more in Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, 2025 (Preliminary).

Tags#AI #Gartner #NVIDIA

MENAFN12012026007116015312ID1110587666



Asdaf News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search