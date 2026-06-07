How One Emirati Spent A Year Driving Across Africa To Reach South Africa

For Emirati overlander Waleed Al Shamsi, a year-long drive from the UAE to South Africa was never simply about reaching a destination.

The journey, which took him across multiple African countries including Ethiopia, Uganda, Zambia, and Angola, was driven by a desire to challenge himself, step away from routine, and experience the world at a slower pace.

"I wanted to push my own boundaries, step out of routine and experience the world in a way that felt slower, richer and more personal," Al Shamsi told Khaleej Times. "Africa had always inspired me because of its scale, its diversity, and the sense of adventure it offers."

What began as a passion for driving and exploration gradually evolved into a lifestyle centred on freedom, curiosity, and discovering places beyond conventional tourist routes.

Growing up in the UAE, Al Shamsi says he always felt a natural connection to movement and adventure.

"I've always been someone who feels most at home outdoors, exploring and discovering places in a more real and grounded way," he said. "Growing up in the UAE and as an Emirati, there's naturally a strong connection to the desert, to movement, and to adventure."

While overlanding remains relatively niche in the region, that was part of its appeal.

"It is still niche, and I liked the idea of doing something that feels different and purposeful," he said. "I've always believed that the best experiences come when you push yourself a little further."

Beyond the personal challenge, Al Shamsi also hoped to showcase a side of Emirati identity that is not always visible internationally.

"I was inspired by the idea of showing that as Emiratis, we also have that spirit of exploration and curiosity," he said. "It wasn't only about reaching South Africa, it was about everything that comes with the road in between."

The journey was not without its difficulties. Long days behind the wheel, unfamiliar environments, and unpredictable conditions often tested him physically and mentally.

"Some challenges come from the terrain, some from the long days on the road, and others from being far away from anything familiar," he said. "Not everything can be expected, and that's part of the experience."

However, he believes those moments ultimately became some of the most valuable lessons of the trip.

"They remind you to stay calm, adapt, trust yourself and keep moving forward," he added.

Accompanying him throughout the expedition was his Jeep Wrangler Rubicon JL, which he describes as more than just a vehicle.

"From day one, I had confidence in it, and that trust only grew stronger over time," Al Shamsi said. "The route changed constantly, from desert landscapes to rough roads, mud trails, and unpredictable terrain, but the Wrangler adapted to it all."

Yet some of his most memorable experiences came not from the landscapes, but from the people he met along the way.

"As an Emirati travelling across Africa, I was received very warmly," he said. "People were curious, welcoming, and genuinely interested to learn more about where I came from."

Those encounters often led to meaningful conversations that transcended differences in language, nationality, and culture.

"Travel reminds you very quickly that people connect through openness and respect, no matter where you are," he said.

Al Shamsi also believes his identity shaped how he approached the journey.

"In some ways, it allowed me to break certain stereotypes and show a different side of who we are, that we are also explorers, curious about the world and open to connecting with different cultures," he said.

Having completed the African leg of his adventure, Al Shamsi is already looking ahead. His next ambition is to explore South America, continuing a journey that began with a simple desire to see what lies beyond the horizon.

For him, the road has never been just about travel. It has been about discovering new places, meeting new people and finding a deeper understanding of both the world and himself.

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