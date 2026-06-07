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Four Arrested in South Africa Over Illegal Pangolin Trade
(MENAFN) Authorities in South Africa have detained four individuals in connection with an attempted illegal sale of a protected pangolin, with the suspects set to face court proceedings in the Free State province.
According to reports, the suspects—aged between 47 and 62—were arrested after allegedly trying to sell the endangered animal for around R80,000 (approximately $5,000). They are expected to appear before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court, where they face charges linked to violations of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act of 2004 as well as the Animals Protection Act of 1962.
The pangolin, a nocturnal and largely solitary mammal, is easily identified by the protective keratin scales covering its body. It is widely regarded as the most trafficked wild mammal in the world.
These animals are frequently targeted by poachers for their meat and scales, which are highly valued in illegal wildlife markets and often used in traditional medicine practices, contributing to severe population declines and raising fears of extinction.
Law enforcement officials stated that the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation involving specialized crime units and an anti-gang task team in Welkom, which tracked a group suspected of engaging in the illegal wildlife trade.
According to reports, the suspects—aged between 47 and 62—were arrested after allegedly trying to sell the endangered animal for around R80,000 (approximately $5,000). They are expected to appear before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court, where they face charges linked to violations of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act of 2004 as well as the Animals Protection Act of 1962.
The pangolin, a nocturnal and largely solitary mammal, is easily identified by the protective keratin scales covering its body. It is widely regarded as the most trafficked wild mammal in the world.
These animals are frequently targeted by poachers for their meat and scales, which are highly valued in illegal wildlife markets and often used in traditional medicine practices, contributing to severe population declines and raising fears of extinction.
Law enforcement officials stated that the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation involving specialized crime units and an anti-gang task team in Welkom, which tracked a group suspected of engaging in the illegal wildlife trade.
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