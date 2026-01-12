403
Gaza Bleeds: Israel Kills Three Palestinians Amid Fragile Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and another injured in new Israeli strikes across southern Gaza on Monday, constituting another breach of last year's ceasefire agreement, according to medical sources.
The fatalities resulted from an Israeli quadcopter drone attack targeting victims in the al-Balad neighborhood of Khan Younis, sources informed media.
Medical officials reported that Israeli gunfire also wounded a Palestinian woman in Khan Younis's al-Batn al-Sameen district, emphasizing that both targeted areas lie within zones where Israeli forces had previously withdrawn as stipulated by the ceasefire terms.
Monday's violence followed earlier Israeli military operations involving airstrikes and gunfire throughout multiple Gaza Strip locations.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed over 71,400 people—predominantly women and children—and injured more than 171,000 others in a devastating offensive that has reduced the enclave to rubble.
Ceasefire violations have persisted, with the Israeli army killing 442 Palestinians and wounding over 1,200 additional victims despite the truce, the Health Ministry reported.
