Zoom Reinforces Commitment To AI Literacy With National Student Learning Experience

“American students and educators have a unique chance to get ahead by learning artificial intelligence before the rest of the world. When effectively used, AI serves as a catalyst for human potential; enhancing the way we learn, create, and lead. This means the next generation of business and community leaders, as well as our American families, will be ready not just to adapt to the future, but to shape it,” said First Lady Melania Trump.

“AI is here to stay and it's transforming the way we learn, work, and connect, making it essential that we equip the next generation with the skills to use it wisely,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder at Zoom.“Through programs like this, we're helping students build the foundational understanding they need to navigate this new era with confidence, creativity, and integrity. Our goal is to ensure every learner can harness the power of AI responsibly to shape a smarter, more connected future.”

Inspiring Voices and Real-World Perspectives

Students will hear from a diverse group of educators, creators, technologists, and young innovators who are already using AI in real-world settings.

Speakers include: