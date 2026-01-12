Bengaluru Techie Murder: Neighbour Arrested After Fire Set To Hide Sexual Assault Attempt

In a major breakthrough, Bengaluru Police has arrested an 18-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old woman software engineer whose death was initially believed to be caused by a fire accident. Investigators have now confirmed that the fire was deliberately set to destroy evidence after she was allegedly killed inside her own home. The victim, identified as Sharmila D.K., was found dead in her apartment in Ramamurthy Nagar on the night of January 3. What first appeared to be a tragic accident has now been uncovered as a planned attempt to hide a serious crime.

What happened on the night of January 3

Sharmila was living alone in a two-bedroom flat at Sankalpa Nilaya, Subramanya Layout, in east Bengaluru. Her roommate had been away in her hometown in Assam since November 14, 2025. Between 10.15 pm and 10.45 pm on January 3, neighbours reported a fire in Sharmila's apartment. Firefighters rushed to the spot, controlled the blaze, and discovered her charred body inside the house. At first, the fire appeared to have started in the vacant bedroom, leading investigators to suspect an electrical short circuit.

Doubts raised by friend led to deeper probe

The case took a turn after one of Sharmila's close friends expressed serious doubts about the cause of her death while giving a statement to the police. This prompted the Ramamurthy Nagar Police to register a formal case and order a post-mortem examination. Crime scene officers and forensic experts were also called in to examine the flat in detail.

Forensic evidence ruled out short circuit

According to senior police officials, forensic findings clearly showed that the fire was not accidental. Investigators found no signs of an electrical fault. Instead, evidence pointed to arson, meaning the fire had been deliberately started. The post-mortem report further confirmed that Sharmila did not die due to burns. "The autopsy revealed that the woman died due to suffocation. This confirmed that she was already dead before the fire spread," a senior police officer said.

Neighbour identified as main accused

Based on digital evidence, including phone data and movement patterns, police zeroed in on Sharmila's neighbour. The accused has been identified as Karnal Kurai, aged 18, a native of Virajpet town in Kodagu district. He lived in the same building with his single mother.

Investigations revealed that Kurai allegedly entered Sharmila's apartment around 9 pm by opening a sliding window when she was alone. Police said the accused then approached her and allegedly demanded that she cooperate sexually. When Sharmila resisted, he allegedly held her mouth and nose tightly, causing her to lose consciousness. During the struggle, Sharmila reportedly suffered bleeding injuries. Believing she was dead, the accused allegedly tried to destroy all evidence.

To make the crime look like an accident, the accused allegedly went into the roommate's empty bedroom, gathered clothes and other flammable items, and set them on fire. He then fled the scene, taking Sharmila's mobile phone with him.

Arrest and legal action Kurai was arrested from his house on January 10. He was produced before a court and remanded to three days of police custody for further questioning. He has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including:



Section 103(1), punishment for murder

Section 64(2), punishment for rape

Section 66, punishment for causing death Section 238, causing disappearance of evidence

Police said further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies)