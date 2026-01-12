403
Ethiopia Initiates Construction of Africa’s Largest Airport
(MENAFN) Ethiopia has started building a new international airport that is projected to become the largest in Africa once completed in 2030.
The country’s national airline, Ethiopian Airlines, officially broke ground on the $12.5 billion Bishoftu International Airport (BIA) during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and senior airline officials.
Prime Minister Abiy described BIA as “the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history,” noting that the first phase alone will accommodate 60 million passengers annually, with the long-term plan expanding capacity to 110 million travelers.
The facility will feature four runways and parking for up to 270 aircraft, a scale far surpassing Addis Ababa’s current Bole International Airport, which handles about 25 million passengers per year.
Located 40 kilometers southeast of the capital at an elevation of 1,910 meters, the site provides “optimal conditions” for both transit and origin-destination traffic, according to Abiy.
Funding will be sourced from a combination of Ethiopian Airlines, international investors, and the African Development Bank. Infrastructure director Abraham Tesfaye stated that the airline will cover roughly 30% of the project’s expenses, with the remainder financed by external lenders.
