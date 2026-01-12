Geogrid In Expansive Soil Protection And Governance

Moisture variation significantly reduces the mechanical strength of expansive soil. After saturation, its shear strength decreases to approximately half of the peak value, causing a marked loss of subgrade bearing capacity and a substantial reduction in slope stability. Without effective treatment measures, expansive soil subgrades are highly susceptible to pavement distress, slope sliding, collapse and foundation failure.

The treatment of expansive soil focuses on moisture retention, seepage prevention and control of swelling deformation. Effective drainage and waterproofing are essential for maintaining long-term subgrade stability. For expansive soil embankments and cut slopes, as well as unstable slopes with high fissure water content, Geogrid provides an effective and practical solution.

Geogrid-reinforced flexible support technology is a treatment method that primarily relies on Geosynthetic reinforcement of slope soil, supplemented by other necessary integrated measures. This system can withstand earth pressure while allowing limited deformation of the soil mass. It reduces stress release caused by soil consolidation and mitigates swelling forces induced by moisture content variations, thereby ensuring slope stability and preventing failures such as slope sliding and collapse. This technique is particularly suitable for regions with expansive soil and other special soil conditions.

Based on industry engineering experience, the technical requirements for Geogrids used in remediation are as follows.