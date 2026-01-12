403
China Expresses Strong Support for Cuba
(MENAFN) China on Monday expressed its support for Cuba after US President Donald Trump announced that the Caribbean nation would no longer receive oil or financial assistance from Venezuela.
Beijing “firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security and opposes external interference,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told journalists in the capital.
“We once again urge the US to stop blockade, sanctions and coercion against Cuba at once and act in a way conducive to regional peace and stability,” Mao added.
The remarks from Beijing followed Trump’s post on his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday, where he said that Cuba had long depended on Venezuelan oil and funds in exchange for providing security services to Venezuelan leaders, but declared that the arrangement had ended.
“There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!” Trump wrote.
He further claimed that numerous Cubans engaged in security operations in Venezuela were killed during the recent US military campaign, asserting that Venezuela no longer requires protection from what he described as criminal groups that had “held them hostage for many years.”
Trump also urged Cuba to pursue a new agreement, cautioning that it should act “before it is too late.”
On Jan. 7, shortly after the US operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicholas Maduro, Trump identified Cuba as a potential future target of his administration, declaring the island nation “is ready to fall.”
