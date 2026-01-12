403
Argentina suspends plans to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
(MENAFN) Argentina has put on hold its plan to shift its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a move stalled by rising tensions between Argentine President Javier Milei and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to reports.
The strain reportedly stems from plans by Israeli-linked company Navitas Petroleum to begin offshore drilling near the Falkland Islands in 2028. The islands, administered by Britain but claimed by Argentina as the Islas Malvinas, remain a long-standing point of contention.
In December, Buenos Aires condemned Navitas and UK-based Rockhopper Exploration after they announced a $2.1 billion oil project near the islands, calling it illegitimate and unauthorized.
Argentina argued the venture amounted to a unilateral British decision, noting that Rockhopper has been banned from operating in Argentina since 2013 and Navitas since 2022.
A UN resolution from 1976 states that neither Britain nor Argentina should take unilateral steps regarding the territory while sovereignty talks remain unresolved.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has attempted to reassure Argentina that Israel has no role in Navitas’ operations and does not control the company. However, sources close to Milei suggest the dispute has effectively halted the embassy relocation and may strain relations between the two nations.
