Trump states Cuba won’t receive oil, financial support from Venezuela
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Cuba will no longer receive oil or financial support from Venezuela, declaring that Washington now guarantees Venezuela’s security following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Havana had long depended on Venezuelan oil and funds in exchange for providing security services to Maduro’s government, but insisted that arrangement has ended. “There will be no more oil or money going to Cuba — zero!” he wrote.
Trump claimed that many Cuban operatives working in Venezuela were killed during the recent U.S. military operation, adding that Caracas no longer requires protection from what he described as criminal groups that had “held them hostage for many years.” He asserted that Venezuela is now under U.S. protection, backed by “the most powerful military in the world.”
The president urged Cuba to seek a new arrangement, warning it should act “before it is too late.” On January 7, shortly after the Venezuela operation, Trump also suggested Cuba could be a future target of his administration, saying the island nation “is ready to fall.”
Meanwhile, Cuba’s president rejected Trump’s remarks, blaming the United States for the country’s severe economic difficulties. He insisted that Havana remains sovereign despite decades of U.S. pressure, saying no outside power dictates Cuba’s decisions.
