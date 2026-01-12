403
Authorities report deaths in Gaza camps amid harsh winter conditions
(MENAFN) Authorities in Gaza reported Sunday that at least 21 displaced Palestinians, including 18 children, have died from extreme cold in makeshift camps since the outbreak of Israel’s war on the territory.
According to a statement from Gaza’s government media office, the deaths occurred among families forced to live in tents and temporary shelters that provide little protection against harsh winter conditions. Officials warned of a worsening humanitarian disaster as cold waves continue to strike the enclave.
The toll includes the recent death of a week old infant, Mahmoud al Aqraa, who succumbed to hypothermia after his body trembled uncontrollably from the cold, his father told Anadolu. The baby passed away at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.
Authorities said the fatalities are directly linked to the destruction of homes and infrastructure, the ongoing Israeli blockade, and the displacement of more than 1.5 million people. They cautioned that continued cold spells could push the death toll higher, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.
Since the start of the current winter season in December, four people have died from cold related causes, amid severe shortages of heating equipment, blankets, winter clothing, and safe shelter.
Palestinian meteorological officials noted that a new low pressure system began affecting Gaza on Friday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and plunging temperatures, with gusts reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour in some areas.
