Sudanese Government Sets Work Priorities After Return To Khartoum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Khartoum: The Sudanese government on Sunday announced its work priorities after officially resuming operations in the capital, Khartoum, placing peace, public security, livelihoods, and the restoration of state institutions and basic services at the top of its agenda.

Speaking to reporters at the Khartoum State Government headquarters, Prime Minister Kamil Idris said peace is a primary objective of the government. "What we seek is a peace that Sudanese people accept, in the context of a war that was imposed on the country," he said.

He said that despite challenges, the government will prioritize citizens' livelihoods and security while enhancing basic services, including expanding healthcare facilities, reopening universities on schedule, and extending access to water and electricity.



Sudan's Prime Minister Kamil Idris (C) speaks to the press in Khartoum on January 11, 2026. Idris announced on January 11, 2026, the government's return to Khartoum, after nearly three years of operating from its wartime capital of Port Sudan. (Photo by Ebrahim HAMID / AFP)

On the economic front, the prime minister said the government will prioritize agriculture development, rehabilitate slaughterhouses, build a new airport, and establish an integrated export-oriented city.

Khartoum State Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza told reporters that the central government's return signals the capital is ready to receive its residents, urging them to return and participate in rebuilding.

The government's return is part of official efforts to restore administrative functions and public services to Khartoum, following recent announcements of plans to gradually reinstate state institutions.

The Sudanese government relocated to Port Sudan in late April 2023, days after fighting broke out in Khartoum between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced, both inside Sudan and across its borders.

In May 2025, the SAF declared Khartoum State cleared of RSF forces, paving the way for the city to gradually reclaim public spaces and resume normal life.