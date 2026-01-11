403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria describes Aleppo operation as limited measure
(MENAFN) The Syrian government stated on Saturday that its security operation in parts of Aleppo targeting the YPG/SDF was “a limited law-enforcement measure” intended to “prevent the use of Syrian territory for activities that threaten regional security.”
A statement from the Foreign Ministry explained that the operation focused on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, aiming to restore public order and protect civilians after repeated “violations” of previously agreed security arrangements with the SDF.
According to the ministry, security agreements established in April 2025 were designed to halt all non-state military activity in these neighborhoods. However, they later broke down due to repeated breaches by the SDF.
Damascus emphasized that “the intervention was not a military campaign, did not involve demographic change, or target any group on ethnic or religious grounds.”
The ministry added that the actions “were directed solely at armed groups operating outside agreed security frameworks” and accused these groups of serious violations, including the recruitment of minors.
The statement said civilian protection was prioritized through the establishment of advanced response points and the opening of safe humanitarian corridors in coordination with aid organizations. Authorities also plan to survey affected areas and remove unexploded ordnance as part of efforts to restore normal civilian life.
The ministry stressed that all measures “were based on the principles of necessity and proportionality,” underlining that the Kurdish community “is an integral part of Aleppo’s social fabric and active partners in national institutions.”
A statement from the Foreign Ministry explained that the operation focused on the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods, aiming to restore public order and protect civilians after repeated “violations” of previously agreed security arrangements with the SDF.
According to the ministry, security agreements established in April 2025 were designed to halt all non-state military activity in these neighborhoods. However, they later broke down due to repeated breaches by the SDF.
Damascus emphasized that “the intervention was not a military campaign, did not involve demographic change, or target any group on ethnic or religious grounds.”
The ministry added that the actions “were directed solely at armed groups operating outside agreed security frameworks” and accused these groups of serious violations, including the recruitment of minors.
The statement said civilian protection was prioritized through the establishment of advanced response points and the opening of safe humanitarian corridors in coordination with aid organizations. Authorities also plan to survey affected areas and remove unexploded ordnance as part of efforts to restore normal civilian life.
The ministry stressed that all measures “were based on the principles of necessity and proportionality,” underlining that the Kurdish community “is an integral part of Aleppo’s social fabric and active partners in national institutions.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment