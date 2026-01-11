403
US Releases Seized Oil Tanker’s Russian Crew Members
(MENAFN) The United States has released two Russian sailors from the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera, which had been detained by American forces, according to Moscow’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry noted that US President Donald Trump acted following a request from the Kremlin. “We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership,” the statement declared.
On Wednesday, US European Command reported that the Marinera was intercepted in international waters northwest of Scotland, after being tracked from the Caribbean. The vessel, formerly known as Bella 1, was seized for alleged “violation of US sanctions” linked to Venezuelan oil exports.
The tanker carried 28 crew members: two Russians, 17 Ukrainians, three Georgians, and three Indian nationals.
American authorities had first targeted the ship late last year when it attempted to approach Venezuela. At that time, the captain refused a boarding order from the US Coast Guard and redirected the vessel toward the Atlantic.
During the chase, the crew renamed the tanker and sought a temporary permit to sail under Russia’s flag, which was granted by the port of Sochi.
