Iran Security head vows strong response to armed violence amid protests
(MENAFN) Iran’s senior security leadership issued a warning on Saturday of a decisive response to what was described as armed unrest with foreign involvement, as demonstrations driven by economic pressure continued into a third consecutive week across the country. Authorities said they were prepared to confront organized violence while stressing the need to prevent harm to ordinary citizens.
A top national security official said security forces and the judiciary were ready to act against those accused of coordinating attacks and armed disturbances “in the strongest manner,” while emphasizing restraint toward the general public.
In televised remarks, the official argued that incidents such as arson, looting, and assaults on public institutions could not be justified by economic hardship alone. “Someone with economic problems does not burn shops or attack institutions serving the public,” he said, accusing the United States and Israel of attempting to exploit the situation to undermine stability.
The official added that security agencies had identified what he described as key organizers behind the unrest, noting that several had already been detained and others were expected to be arrested soon. He claimed weapons had been seized, including assault rifles and handguns, which he said indicated advance planning and coordination.
In a separate statement, a military-linked intelligence body said Iran’s adversaries had moved away from direct military confrontation and were instead seeking to provoke internal disorder.
The organization pledged to counter any actions it said threatened public order or national security.
The statement also alleged that recent unrest involved attacks on security sites and the killing of civilians and personnel, warning that those responsible for directing and planning violent acts would face consequences. While acknowledging that peaceful calls for accountability were legitimate, it rejected what it described as armed sabotage.
Separately, Iranian reports said around 100 individuals had been arrested in an area of Tehran province, citing local officials who claimed some detainees were accused of using firearms and bladed weapons against civilians and security personnel.
