Yellow Alert Issued For Chennai Fishermen Advised Caution

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) A yellow alert was issued for Chennai and neighbouring districts on Sunday as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal continues to influence conditions across northern coastal Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department said.

A deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a depression on Saturday morning and crossed the northeast Sri Lanka coast close to Mullaittivu by evening. Under its impact, Chennai remained under cloudy skies for most of the day on Saturday, with intermittent drizzle reported from several parts of the city.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the system was moving at a speed of around 8 kmph during the six hours prior to landfall. As of 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, it had crossed the Sri Lankan coast and was centred about 400 km southeast of Chennai.

The system is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next 12 hours.

Under its influence, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Chennai and parts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Villupuram districts, as well as Puducherry, on Sunday.

Weather officials cautioned that brief spells of intense rainfall could lead to temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas.

For Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast light to moderate rain at a few places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at one or two locations, even as the system gradually weakens.

Surface wind speeds of 35 to 45 kmph are expected to prevail over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In view of the rough sea conditions, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along these coasts. Those already at sea have been urged to avoid the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal, as well as the adjoining east equatorial Indian Ocean, including areas along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin region.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and advised residents to stay updated with official weather bulletins and follow safety advisories over the coming days.