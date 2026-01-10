WPL: Harmanpreet, Sciver-Brunt Hit 70S As MI Post 195/4 Vs Delhi

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt powered their side to a commanding 195/4 in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League (WPL) encounter at Navi Mumbai on Saturday. After being sent in to bat first by Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues, Mumbai suffered an early setback as Amelia Kerr was dismissed for a golden duck by Chinelle Henry in the opening over.

Despite the early wicket, Mumbai Indians brought up their 50 in 6.2 overs. However, the momentum was briefly checked when Gunalan Kamalini was dismissed after scoring 16 off 19 balls.

Kaur, Sciver-Brunt lead Mumbai's fightback

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur then took control of the innings, stitching together a crucial 66-run partnership to steady the side. Sciver-Brunt played a fluent knock and was eventually dismissed by Shree Charani after scoring 70 off 46 balls, an innings that included 13 boundaries.

Following Sciver-Brunt's departure, Harmanpreet found another able partner in Nicola Carey. The duo added an important 53-run stand, ensuring Mumbai maintained the scoring rate in the latter half of the innings. Carey chipped in with a quick 21 off 12 deliveries before she was cleaned up by Nandani Sharma.

Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front and remained unbeaten on 74 off 42 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes, as Mumbai Indians finished with a strong total of 195/4.

Delhi Capitals Bowling Highlights

For Delhi Capitals, Nandani Sharma was the most effective bowler, returning figures of 2/26 from her three overs. Chinelle Henry and Shree Charani picked up one wicket each.

Having lost their opening match of the season, Mumbai Indians will now be eager to defend this total and register their first points in the league against Delhi Capitals.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 195/4 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 74*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 70; Nandani Sharma 2/26) vs Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

