President Expects Parliament To Appoint Fedorov As Defense Minister Next Week
"There was a report today from Mykhailo Fedorov, essentially on Ukraine's defense plan. We discussed strategic matters. I expect that parliamentarians will support Mykhailo for the position of Ukraine's defense minister as early as next week," Zelensky said.
He stressed that Ukraine has an action plan for the defense sector, as well as for diplomacy. Which plan becomes the main one for the year depends entirely on the determination of Ukraine's partners.
"The war needs to be finished. To achieve this, pressure must be applied on Russia. Those who speak the language of ballistic missiles and Shaheds will understand nothing except force. We are working to ensure the world acts effectively," Zelensky said.Read also: Parliament receives presidential motion to dismiss Maliuk as SBU chief
As reported, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
The president proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov take over the Ministry of Defense.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
