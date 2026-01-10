Binance Opens Round-The-Clock Metals Derivatives

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Binance has moved deeper into the intersection of digital assets and traditional finance by introducing perpetual contracts linked to gold and silver, offering round-the-clock trading and USDT settlement as the exchange broadens its derivatives portfolio beyond cryptocurrencies. The launch positions the platform to tap demand from traders seeking continuous exposure to precious metals without the constraints of conventional market hours.

The new products, described by the exchange as TradFi Perpetual Contracts, allow users to speculate on the price movements of gold and silver with leverage, while avoiding physical delivery. Unlike standard futures, the contracts do not expire, a structure familiar to crypto-native traders but still uncommon in traditional commodity markets. By offering 24/7 access, Binance is effectively aligning precious metals trading with the always-on rhythm of digital asset markets.

Gold and silver have long been treated as hedges during periods of economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and geopolitical strain. Demand for flexible access to these assets has grown as global investors navigate volatile interest-rate cycles and shifting currency dynamics. Binance's move reflects a broader trend among crypto exchanges to capture this demand by repackaging traditional assets in formats that mirror digital trading habits.

The contracts are settled in USDT, the world's most widely used dollar-pegged stablecoin, reducing the need for traders to move between fiat currencies and digital assets. This structure also lowers barriers for participants already active in crypto derivatives, many of whom manage portfolios entirely in stablecoins. Leverage options are expected to appeal to professional traders, while risk controls such as margin requirements and liquidation mechanisms mirror those used in the exchange's crypto perpetuals.

See also CryptoPunks enter MoMA collection

For Binance, the launch marks another step in repositioning itself as a multi-asset trading venue rather than a crypto-only exchange. Over the past two years, major platforms have sought to diversify revenue streams as trading volumes in digital tokens fluctuate with market sentiment. Expanding into commodities-linked derivatives offers exposure to a different class of traders and potentially steadier demand patterns.

Industry analysts note that the blending of traditional finance instruments with crypto infrastructure has accelerated as exchanges invest in compliance frameworks and institutional-grade products. Tokenised equities, index-linked products, and now metals derivatives illustrate how digital platforms are attempting to bridge two historically separate markets. Binance's metals contracts fit squarely into this convergence, using blockchain-era trading mechanics to deliver exposure to assets that have been traded for centuries.

Regulatory considerations remain central to the strategy. Commodity-linked derivatives are subject to varying rules across jurisdictions, and exchanges must navigate restrictions on leverage, investor eligibility, and marketing. Binance has stated that access to the new contracts will depend on local regulations, with availability varying by region. This selective rollout reflects the exchange's effort to align product expansion with regulatory expectations after a period of heightened scrutiny.

Market participants say the timing of the launch is notable. Gold prices have hovered near record levels amid persistent inflation concerns and shifting expectations around monetary policy, while silver has seen renewed interest due to its dual role as a precious metal and an industrial input in renewable energy technologies. Continuous trading access could attract traders looking to respond instantly to macroeconomic data releases, central bank signals, or geopolitical developments outside traditional market hours.

See also Tether advances plan to buy Juventus

Competition in this space is intensifying. Other crypto exchanges and fintech platforms are exploring similar products, betting that traders value flexibility and capital efficiency over traditional settlement models. By moving early with perpetual metals contracts, Binance may gain an advantage in capturing liquidity and setting benchmarks for pricing and funding rates in this niche.

The initiative also highlights the growing role of stablecoins as settlement layers for non-crypto assets. USDT's use in these contracts underscores how dollar-pegged tokens have become integral to global trading infrastructure, facilitating rapid transfers and continuous settlement across borders. This trend is likely to draw further attention from regulators and central banks assessing the systemic importance of stablecoins.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.