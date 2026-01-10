403
Fidan holds phone conversation with Syrian counterpart
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone conversation on Friday with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, focusing on the current conditions in Aleppo, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
Syrian authorities report that the terrorist organization YPG/SDF has carried out attacks on several locations in Aleppo from territories it has controlled since January 6.
Damascus had urged the group to honor the agreement reached on March 10 of last year and to cease its attacks.
Amid ongoing assaults, the Syrian army conducted targeted operations against the group’s positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighborhoods, areas under its control.
"Last March 10, the Syrian presidency announced the signing of an agreement for the terrorist group YPG/SDF’s integration into state institutions, reaffirming the country's territorial unity and rejecting any attempts at division."
Despite this, officials state that the group has shown no real commitment to fulfilling the terms of the agreement in the months that followed.
Following the removal of the Assad regime in December 2024, after a 24-year rule, the government has strengthened measures to uphold nationwide security.
Since January 6, the group’s attacks have resulted in at least nine deaths and injuries to 55 individuals, the majority of whom were civilians.
The Aleppo City Center Committee reported this week that approximately 142,000 residents have been relocated to safer areas within the city.
