Crackdown On Unregistered Homestays, Hotels In Srinagar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Police on Saturday said that it in coordination with Tourist Police Station Srinagar, conducted a verification and inspection drive across the city to ensure compliance with statutory norms by homestays, hotels, and guest houses.

In a statement, police said that during the drive, several establishments were found operating without valid registration from the competent authorities. These included hotels Essar, ABC Residency, Gani, and Aksa, and homestays Al Habib, Golden Moon, and Divine Holiday.

Fines were imposed on the violators for operating without mandatory registration. Additionally, preventive action under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) shall be initiated against the owners of all such unregistered establishments.