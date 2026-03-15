India Seeks Wider Hormuz Passage For Fuel Ships Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

New Delhi has pressed Tehran to allow more India-bound vessels to cross the Strait of Hormuz after two liquefied petroleum gas carriers carrying critical fuel supplies cleared the strategic waterway, highlighting the vulnerability of energy flows through one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints.

Officials confirmed that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, passed through the strait with cargo bound for ports in Gujarat, transporting roughly 92,700 tonnes of cooking gas. The shipments represent more than a day's requirement for household LPG consumption, providing partial relief amid tightening supplies.

Government representatives indicated that discussions with Iranian authorities are continuing to secure safe transit for additional tankers waiting in the Persian Gulf. More than twenty vessels carrying crude oil and gas destined for India have been held up near the waterway during the standoff, raising concerns over prolonged disruptions to fuel deliveries.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, handles about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disturbance along this narrow corridor has the potential to reverberate across global energy markets and shipping routes. Escalating tensions across West Asia have already led to attacks on several vessels and heightened security risks for commercial shipping in the region.

Iran's decision to permit the two LPG carriers to sail through the strait marked an exception to restrictions imposed after military action targeting Iranian infrastructure triggered a broader confrontation. Tehran has maintained that vessels from most countries can navigate the passage but warned that ships from states viewed as hostile could face restrictions or heightened scrutiny.

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Diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Tehran played a role in securing the initial transit. Conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian, along with discussions between foreign ministers, focused on safeguarding energy shipments and the safety of nationals in the conflict-affected region.

India depends heavily on Middle Eastern suppliers for its energy needs. About 90 per cent of the country's imported LPG originates from the region, while a substantial share of crude oil imports also passes through the Strait of Hormuz. That reliance has made the stability of the shipping lane central to the country's energy security strategy.

Officials from the shipping ministry confirmed that Indian authorities are coordinating with regional partners and monitoring maritime traffic closely. Naval vessels deployed in the Gulf under Operation Sankalp have been keeping watch over merchant ships heading towards the subcontinent, providing situational awareness and escort support where necessary.

Energy analysts say the partial reopening of the route for Indian cargo illustrates the delicate balance between geopolitical confrontation and commercial necessity. Countries reliant on Gulf hydrocarbons have sought diplomatic channels to keep trade flowing even as military tensions complicate navigation in the region.

Oil markets reacted sharply to the conflict surrounding the strait, with benchmark crude prices surging amid fears of prolonged disruption to supply. Traders remain wary that even isolated incidents could affect tanker movements through the corridor, where narrow shipping lanes and heavy traffic leave little room for error.

The two LPG carriers now sailing toward the western coast highlight the importance of maintaining uninterrupted access to the strait. With domestic demand for cooking gas remaining high, authorities have prioritised household supply chains while assessing contingency measures for industrial users if shipments continue to face delays.

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Shipping industry figures note that vessels have increasingly adopted precautionary routes or delayed departures until security conditions improve. Insurance costs for tankers operating in the Gulf have also climbed, reflecting the heightened risk environment created by missile strikes, drone attacks and naval deployments in surrounding waters.

Strategic calculations extend beyond immediate fuel deliveries. India has been strengthening diplomatic engagement with Gulf producers and maritime partners to ensure continued energy access during periods of instability. The country has also expanded storage capacity and diversified crude sources over the past decade to mitigate supply shocks.

Even with those measures, the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for trade between the Gulf and Asia. Any sustained restriction would affect not only India but also large importers such as China, Japan and South Korea, which depend on the same route for oil and gas shipments.

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