CM Stalin Rings In Pongal With 'Silambam' Display, Exudes Confidence Of Sweeping TN Assembly Polls

Chennai, Jan 10 (IANS) Chennai witnessed a festive and politically charged Pongal celebration on Sunday as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin participated in the Samathuva Pongal celebrations held at the Kolathur Assembly office, his home constituency.

The event blended tradition, emotion, and political messaging, drawing enthusiastic participation from party workers, residents, and cultural performers.

Accompanied by his wife Durga Stalin, the Chief Minister distributed Pongal gift hampers and sweets to the public and personally fed cattle as part of the harvest festival rituals.

Adding a cultural flourish to the celebrations, CM Stalin joined the festivities by energetically performing 'silambam', the ancient Tamil martial art.

His spontaneous display drew loud applause and cheers from silambam students and DMK cadres present at the venue, turning the celebration into a moment of high enthusiasm.

Addressing the gathering, CM Stalin said Pongal, the traditional festival of Tamils, was being celebrated with renewed spirit and unity.

He described Kolathur as a constituency that always gives him special energy, regardless of whether he attends government, party, or public events elsewhere in the state.

"Whenever I come to Kolathur, I feel a unique sense of happiness and renewed strength. That energy is what brings me before you today," he said.

Referring to the performance of the DMK government since assuming office, the Chief Minister said there was no need for him to list achievements, as party workers themselves should take them directly to the people.

He told cadres that 50 per cent of the groundwork for the upcoming Assembly elections had already been completed, with the remaining half to be achieved through sustained effort.

He claimed even leaders from rival parties, including the BJP, privately acknowledged the organisational strength and grassroots work of the DMK.

Striking a confident political note, he reiterated that the DMK-led alliance would win no fewer than 200 seats in the next Assembly elections.

He went a step further, saying that based on the work already completed, he was now confident the alliance would surpass that figure.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister extended Pongal greetings to all and urged party workers to take a collective pledge to secure a massive electoral victory in the coming polls.