Sirmaur Bus Accident: Toll Climbs To 14, Several Injured Remain Critical

Sirmaur Accident Death Toll Rises to 14

The Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Saturday said that the death toll in the road accident that occurred near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district has risen to 14, while several injured remain in critical condition.

Jagat Singh Negi said, "The number of people killed in yesterday's road accident near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district has gone up to 14. As of now, the casualty figure stands at 14, but many injured are still admitted to hospitals in critical condition."

Rescue Operations and Medical Assistance

He said that as soon as the state government received information about the accident, local residents and the district administration immediately launched a rescue operation. "Many injured were rushed to nearby hospitals without delay, and some critically injured patients were later referred to IGMC Shimla," he said.

The minister added that the state government is ensuring that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured. "From the government's side, whatever medical help is required is being fully provided. The families of the deceased have also been given initial relief," Negi said.

Minister Comments on PM's Ex-Gratia

Commenting on the ex-gratia announced by the Prime Minister for those killed in the accident, Negi said that such assistance was already provisioned under existing norms. "The relief announced by the Prime Minister for those who lost their lives is already provided for under earlier provisions. It is good that it has been given, and there is nothing extraordinary about it," he said.

Separate Safety Concerns in Sanjauli

On a separate issue, regarding safety concerns due to four-lane widening and tunnel construction near Sanjauli in Shimla, Negi said that some houses were vacated as a precautionary measure. "Safety measures are being assessed, and after proper evaluation, wherever there is a need, people are being shifted accordingly," he added.

As per the initial information, there were around 66 people travelling in the overcrowded bus, 14 have been killed, and 52 are injured, and some of them who were in critical condition are being treated in various hospitals of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)