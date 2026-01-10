Kamal Haasan On CBFC Row: Don't Diminish Freedom Of Expression

Kamal Haasan on Freedom of Expression

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan has issued a strong statement amid the ongoing controversies surrounding the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), raising broader concerns about the freedom of expression and the censoring process in the film industry. While refraining from mentioning any institution or any specific film, Haasan, in his statement, noted, "India's Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, guided by reason, never diminished by opacity. This moment is larger than any one film; it reflects the space we accord art and artists in a constitutional democracy. Cinema is not the labour of an individual alone but the collective effort of an ecosystem of writers, technicians, performers, exhibitors, and small businesses whose livelihoods depend on a fair and timely process."

Emphasising the need for clarity, the actor underscored how such censorship processes could stifle creativity and disrupt livelihoods across the film ecosystem. "When clarity is absent, creativity is constrained, economic activity is disrupted, and public trust is weakened. Tamil Nadu and India's cinema lovers bring passion, discernment, and maturity to the arts; they deserve openness and respect. What is required now is a principled relook at the certification processes with defined timelines for certification, transparent evaluation, and written, reasoned justification for every suggested cut or edit," he said.

Haasan called for the film industry to "unite and engage in meaningful, constructive dialogue" and added, "Such reform will safeguard creative freedom, uphold constitutional values, and strengthen India's democratic institutions by affirming trust in its artists and its people."

'Jana Nayagan' Certification Row

Kamal Haasan's reaction came in the wake of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' row. On Friday, the Madras High Court directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certification for the film, days after the makers postponed its theatrical release.

Madras High Court's Directive

"The matter was postponed, and today the order was pronounced. The writ petition has been allowed by the MHC. If the movie is not screened on time, it will be a huge loss for people, so reimbursement is being given. The lawyers informed that 27 scenes have been cut. If CBFC goes for an appeal, we will face them in court," Indra Dhanraj, joint coordinator for the state legal wing, TVK, told the media.

Producer Alleges Further Delays

'Jana Nayagan' producer Venkat Narayana, in a video message, stated that the matter remains "subjudiced." He revealed that the film was initially cleared after the makers incorporated a few cuts as suggested by the board.

"Just a few days before our planned release, we were informed that the film had been referred to the revising committee based on a complaint. With the time running out and without knowing the complainant, we approached the High Court. After hearing the matter, the court directed that the certificate be issued, but CBFC challenged the decision immediately. The order to issue the certification has been stayed."

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, 'Jana Nayagan' is dubbed as Thalapathy Vijay's last film. (ANI)

