S. Africa Launches Naval Exercise with Russia, China, Iran
(MENAFN) South Africa launches a controversial seven-day naval exercise with Russia, China, and Iran near Cape Town, threatening to fracture already fragile ties with Washington as the alliance maneuvers unfold in disputed waters.
The military operation, titled WILL FOR PEACE 2026, kicked off January 9 and runs through January 16 within South Africa's sovereign maritime zone. Political analysts warn the drills could deliver a devastating blow to Pretoria's relationship with the United States.
According to the South African National Defense Force, the operation seeks to bolster shipping lane security, expand international cooperation, and strengthen maritime stability across the region. China has assumed command of the week-long maneuvers.
The Democratic Alliance party (DA), a coalition partner in President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Unity government alongside his African National Congress (ANC), issued a sharp rebuke of the exercises.
"Calling these drills 'BRICS cooperation' is a political trick to soften what is really happening, government is choosing closer military ties with rogue and sanctioned states such as Russia and Iran," the DA declared in an official statement.
Deputy Defense Minister Bantu Holomisa defended the operation during a Friday interview with local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, emphasizing the SANDF's long history of international military collaboration.
"It's not the first time that they (SANDF) will be doing this exercise with friendly countries. Remember South Africa is now part of the BRICS and many countries have now joined BRICS," he stated.
The BRICS economic bloc originally comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but has since expanded to include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.
Holomisa emphasized the training value for South African forces, noting the morale boost from partnering with militarily advanced nations. He confirmed China, Russia, South Africa, Iran, and the UAE would deploy naval vessels for active participation, while Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Brazil dispatch observation teams.
Washington-Pretoria relations hit rock bottom in 2024 amid clashing positions on foreign policy and domestic governance. Last year, US President Donald Trump leveled accusations against South Africa regarding alleged "genocide" targeting Afrikaners—descendants of colonial-era white settlers—and land seizure policies.
South African authorities rejected the allegations outright. The United States, a G20 founding member, subsequently boycotted last year's summit in Johannesburg—the inaugural G20 gathering held on African soil.
Andre Duvenhage, a political science professor at North West University, voiced alarm that the naval exercises could inflict further damage on Washington-Pretoria diplomatic channels.
"I have no doubt that this will complicate the relationship with the United States of America, as well as other Western countries and this may be very serious. At this point, we as a country need investment, economic and financial support. It is problematic; it's giving the wrong signals to the wrong people," he told media on Friday.
