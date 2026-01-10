Jordan's Clearance Companies Process 1 Million Customs Declarations Last Year-AOCTC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) -Jordan's customs clearance companies made an "unprecedented" record in the Kingdom's history by processing more than 1 million customs declarations last year at various customs and border crossings.In remarks to "Petra," Dr. Deifallah Abu Aqoula, Head of Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC), said the sector's companies processed 1.144 million customs declarations last year, compared to 952,000 in 2024.Abu Aqoula described the figure as unprecedented milestone and a first in the Kingdom's history, indicating "effectiveness" of the Kingdom's economic activity, which has been on an upward trajectory since the beginning of 2025, as well as the increased pace of trade with Syria and transit trade.Abu Aqoula expressed his appreciation for the efforts and facilitations provided by Jordanian Customs Department and various security agencies to expedite operations at customs and border crossings and complete transactions, whether for goods destined for the local market or in transit, as quickly as possible.He added that the Kingdom's logistics sector is a "fundamental" pillar in achieving the goals of supporting trade and facilitating the flow of goods between Jordan and neighboring countries.467 licensed customs clearance companies are operating in the Kingdom, which are comprised of 2,000 branches distributed across all customs and border crossings and provide approximately 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians.According to statistical data compiled by the association, a rise was recorded in the number of declarations processed last year through Omari Customs Center, which connects Jordan with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.In this context, a total of 255,812 declarations were completed in 2025, compared to 173,374 in 2024.The statistics also showed an increase in the number of declarations processed by customs clearance companies operating at Aqaba Customs Center last year, totaling 206,506, compared to 173,961 in 2024.Furthermore, the data indicated that customs clearance companies at Jaber Customs Center, which connects Jordan with Syria, processed 55,932 customs declarations last year, compared to 20,075 in 2024.Meanwhile, 180,522 declarations were processed last year through Zizia Airport Customs Clearance Center, compared to 204,712 in 2024.The data revealed the total number of customs declarations processed at various customs centers and border crossings within Jordan last year. A total of 356,435 transit declarations were processed, compared to 227,360 in 2024.The data indicated that the number of trucks that crossed, either entering or exiting, Omari Customs Center last year reached 485,997, while 176,388 trucks crossed via Karama Customs Center, which connects the Kingdom with Iraq, and 383,591 trucks through the Jaber Customs Center.The data noted customs declarations processed by clearance companies at various customs centers across the Kingdom last year for goods exported from Jordan reached 180,400, compared to 162,583 in 2024.The number of customs declarations processed by these companies last year at various customs and border centers for goods destined for the local market for consumption reached 458,425, compared to 432,999 in 2024.The statistics showed the number of containers handled by the Aqaba Container Terminal last year reached 1.007 million, compared to 824,199 in 2024.Based on the figures, 503,700 containers entered the Kingdom or transited through the Aqaba Container Terminal last year, while the number of exported containers reached 117,085.602 ships docked at the Aqaba Container Terminal, compared to 494 in 2024.The data showed 93,387 vehicles gasoline, hybrid, and electric were cleared through Zarqa Free Zone for the local market last year, compared to 75,376 in 2024.Last year, the vehicles cleared through Zarqa Free Zone last year for the local market were 7,959 gasoline-powered, 47,216 electric-powered and 38,212 hybrid vehicles.