Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubio Meets Saudi Foreign Minister

Rubio Meets Saudi Foreign Minister


2026-01-10 02:27:52
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to advance bilateral cooperation, the State Department announced in a statement.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed continued coordination in support of Middle Eastern security and stability, including in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, and Syria," the statement noted.

The encounter came after a November meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

MENAFN10012026000045017167ID1110580211



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search