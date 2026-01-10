403
Rubio Meets Saudi Foreign Minister
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to advance bilateral cooperation, the State Department announced in a statement.
"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed continued coordination in support of Middle Eastern security and stability, including in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, and Syria," the statement noted.
The encounter came after a November meeting between President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
