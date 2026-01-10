403
Over 500,000 Syrians Return Home from Lebanon
(MENAFN) More than half a million Syrian refugees went back to their homeland from Lebanon during 2025, a development Lebanese officials hailed as a turning point in addressing the protracted displacement crisis.
Lebanon’s Social Affairs Minister Hanin Al-Sayyed stated Friday that the scale of the returns represented a first since the Syrian conflict erupted nearly 15 years ago.
“For the first time since the Syrian displacement crisis began in 2011, Lebanon can point to concrete figures that reflect an actual return,” she wrote on US social media platform X.
Al-Sayyed noted that official statistics confirmed 501,603 Syrians departed Lebanon in 2025, describing the process as safe, structured, and sustainable. She added that those who left were removed from the UN refugee agency’s registration lists, verifying their effective repatriation.
She emphasized that the achievement stemmed from a coordinated government strategy and a defined policy framework, calling it an unprecedented success after years of stalled or limited repatriation efforts.
According to Al-Sayyed, a specialized government committee will continue overseeing refugee returns in 2026, in cooperation with Syrian authorities and international partners, to ensure the process remains orderly and respects the dignity of those returning.
Lebanon introduced a new multi-phase plan for refugee repatriation last June, covering both organized departures and individual returns outside official programs.
Prior to the release of the latest figures, Lebanese officials estimated that approximately 1.8 million Syrians were residing in the country, including nearly 880,000 registered with the UN refugee agency.
