Army Chief, Turkish Defence Industries Head Talk Cooperation


2026-01-10 01:05:04
Amman, January 10 (Petra) – Chief of the Joint Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmed Huneiti on Friday visited Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSA?) and Turkish defence company ROKETSAN, and was briefed on the companies' key programs in the military aviation and advanced air systems fields.
During the visit, Huneiti discussed with the Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries, Haluk G?rgün, joint cooperation prospects in the defense industries, technology transfer, development and manufacturing, and building strategic partnerships that serve the two countries' common interests.
The two sides also discussed ways to enhance collaboration in the defense industries, aimed to build technological partnerships and establish an industrial base capable of supporting the two nations' armed forces and security requirements.
In the presence of a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF), the Jordanian ambassador and military attaché in Ankara, Huneiti called for benefiting from the advanced Turkish expertise in the defense industries sector, which would raise the JAF's technical and operational efficiency and contribute to training the human resources working in this field.

Jordan News Agency

