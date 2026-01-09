India, Fiji To Deepen Cooperation In Agriculture Sector

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) India has historical relations with Fiji which is growing further on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties, according to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In a bilateral meeting with Tomasi Tunabuna, Minister for Agriculture and Waterways of Fiji here, both the leaders discussed ongoing cooperation and outlined future areas of collaboration.

Chouhan further underscored that both countries recognise the significance of agriculture and food security as key areas for bilateral cooperation.

Both ministers held a fruitful discussion on a broad range of issues of mutual interest. The two sides agreed to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further five years and to establish a Joint Working Group (JWG) to advance cooperation.

In addition to this, the key areas of collaboration discussed included student exchanges, training and capacity-building programmes, and technology sharing covering small-scale machinery, and digital agriculture tools.

According to the ministry, the discussions also focused on strengthening research infrastructure, genetic exchange initiatives and knowledge sharing on reducing food loss and waste.

Last month, India's High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Immigration Viliame B Naupoto, and discussed matters of mutual interest, including on skilled mobility, people-to-people ties and further strengthening of bilateral ties.

On December 11, High Commission of India in Fiji and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Suva organised a cultural evening with the Know India Programme (KIP) Alumni in Fiji. KIP Alumni shared their experiences about their visits to India and engaged in meaningful conversations.

Earlier, Mehta called on Fiji's Minister for Policing and Communications Ioane Naivalurua and discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, Mehta expressed India's commitment to sharing its expertise in large-scale digital identity platforms, cyber-security and innovative public service delivery with Fiji.

In November, India delivered a consignment of Anti-Retro Viral (ARV) drugs to Fiji to assist in strengthening the island nation's health programme.

-IANS

na/