Siddaramaiah Warns Kerala Over Malayalam Bill, Cites Minority Rights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing grave concerns about the Malayalam Language Bill. The Karnataka CM highlighted that the compulsion of making Malayalam the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, particularly in border districts such as Kasaragod, could undermine linguistic minority rights. He also stated that if passed, the bill will be opposed by Karnataka.

"I wish to convey my serious concern regarding the proposed Malayalam Language Bill, which mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language even in Kannada-medium schools, particularly in the border districts such as Kasaragod," CM Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter on Friday.

Kasaragod's Linguistic Harmony Highlighted

Furthermore, CM Siddaramaiah stated that ethos in border regions such as Kasaragod has shaped everyday life, education, and identity harmoniously. "India's civilisational strength has always rested on plurality without fear...Border regions like Kasaragod are living examples of this ethos, where Malayalam, Kannada, Tulu, Beary and other languages have harmoniously shaped everyday life, education and identity for generations," the letter read.

The letter further stated that the language acts as the identity and dignity of the minority community, further underlining that any policy that compels a single linguistic pathway risks placing an undue burden on children, weakening minority-run educational institutions and unsettling long-standing educational ecosystems that have served these communities with trust and continuity.

Karnataka's Commitment to Non-Imposition

CM Siddaramaiah, in the letter to the Kerala CM, stressed that the state of Karnataka takes immense pride in the Kannada language, underlining the unequivocal protection to linguistic minorities given by the Constitution. "Karnataka takes immense pride in Kannada, a language shaped by social reform, equality and inclusive thought. At the same time, we have always upheld the principle that promotion of one's language must never become an imposition on another. This belief has guided our policies and our commitment to harmony," the letter said.

Urges Reconsideration, Vows to Oppose Bill

Concluding the appeal to the Kerala government, the Karnataka CM asked for reconsideration of the proposal, outlining that the bill will be opposed by Karnataka if passed to defend the linguistic minorities. The letter stated, "I urge the Government of Kerala to reconsider the proposed approach and engage in a broader, inclusive dialogue with linguistic minority communities, educators and neighbouring States. Such engagement will reinforce India's unity while preserving the dignity of every language and every citizen. If this Bill is passed, Karnataka will oppose it by exercising every constitutional right available to us, in defence of linguistic minorities and the plural spirit of our Republic. This position flows not from confrontation, but from our duty to the Constitution and to the people whose voices must never be marginalised." (ANI)

