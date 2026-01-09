UWI Graduation Ceremonies Resume After Hurricane Disruption

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) The UWI Regional

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of the West Indies (The UWI) has announced the continuation of its 2025 Graduation Season following a postponement due to hurricane Melissa.

The Global Campus and Mona Campus ceremonies are set to take place this month with a virtual ceremony for the Global Campus on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 6:00 PM AST/5:00 PM EST, followed by in-person ceremonies at the Mona Campus from January 15 to 17, 2026.

Under the theme:“ Pelicans in an AI-Driven Future – Where Tradition Meets Tomorrow”, these events will honour thousands of graduates who began their academic journey during a time of rapid technological transformation, emerging now as digitally savvy leaders poised to shape the Caribbean's future.

This Saturday's virtual celebration marks the third graduation ceremony for the Global Campus since its rebranding (formerly known as the UWI Open Campus) and will celebrate an impressive cohort of 1,265 graduates, including 219 postgraduates and 1,046 undergraduates across a range of disciplines, to be awarded Doctorates, Master's, Bachelor's, Associate degrees, Certificates, and Diplomas. Notably, this is the largest graduating class in the history of the Campus, featuring its inaugural PhD graduand.

The Valedictorian for the Global Campus, Alex Anderson-a Jamaican educator graduating with a BEd in Educational Leadership and Management with First Class Honours-will deliver the Valedictory Speech on behalf of his fellow graduates.

Another highlight of Saturday's ceremony, will be the conferral of the honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree upon Sir Calixte George-a distinguished Saint Lucian agronomist, educator, and statesman.

The Mona Campus ceremonies, slated for the following week will also pay tribute to several notable figures, including the Late Honourable Donald Wehby (Business leader and public servant), who will posthumously receive a Doctor of Laws (LLD); Marcia Griffiths (Queen of Reggae), to be honoured with a Doctor of Letters (DLitt); Bishop Robert Clarke (Spiritual leader and agricultural advocate), also receiving a Doctor of Letters (DLitt); and Professor Gene D. Morse (Global health researcher), to be awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc).

All of these ceremonies for Global and Mona campuses, respectively, will be streamed live via UWItv's website, Facebook Live, Flow EVO channels, and the Flow Bluu mobile app. Graduates, their families and the wider public across the Caribbean are encouraged to host watch parties and participate in the celebrations.

The post UWI graduation ceremonies resume after hurricane disruption appeared first on Caribbean News Global.