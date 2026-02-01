NCPEDP Hails Union Budget's Rs 300 Crore Push For Specially Abled Persons

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled Persons (NCPEDP) has welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27 for introducing targeted initiatives for specially abled persons, describing the measures as timely and critical for advancing dignity, inclusion, and economic participation.

Reacting to the Budget, NCPEDP Executive Director Arman Ali said that with over 70 million persons with disabilities in India, the launch of the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana and Divyangjan Sahara Yojana, supported by an allocation of Rs 300 crore, marks a significant step towards strengthening education, skilling and access to assistive technology for the disability community.

Ali expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for recognising education, skill development and assistive technologies as key pillars of empowerment.

He said the Budget signals a shift from welfare-driven approaches to rights-based and capability-enhancing interventions that enable independence and choice for Divyangjan.

The NCPEDP noted that it has consistently advocated a similar approach, including through its Assistive Technology Hub, which demonstrates how innovation, accessibility and user-centric design can transform lives.

According to Ali, the government's emphasis on expanding the role of the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), strengthening PM Divyasha Kendras, and investing in Artificial Intelligence-led research and development aligns closely with the organisation's long-standing efforts to mainstream assistive technology across sectors.

Welcoming the enhanced budgetary support, Ali also appreciated the increased allocation for scholarships aimed at students with disabilities. He said sustained financial backing for inclusive education would help address long-standing barriers in access, retention and completion of higher education and skill training programmes.

The NCPEDP emphasised that continued and predictable investment in inclusive education, skill development and assistive technology is essential to ensure meaningful livelihoods, greater autonomy and equal participation of persons with disabilities in the country's growth story.

“The Union Budget 2026-27 reflects an encouraging intent to move towards an inclusive and accessible India. Effective implementation of these initiatives will be crucial in translating policy commitments into real and lasting outcomes for the disability community,” Ali added.